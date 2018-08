A Celebration of Life is being set up for Sunday, after a Vancouver man with ties to Cowlitz County was killed on Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Hazel Dell. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mik Harden, 32, died after a crash last Tuesday afternoon. Harden was riding his wife’s motorcycle at about 1:30 pm on Tuesday, when he failed to negotiate a turn in the 5500 block of Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. Harden was ejected, and his body hit a metal post. Passers-by attempted to perform CPR before paramedics arrived; despite the life-saving efforts, Harden was declared dead at the scene. A Celebration of Life is now being planned for Sunday at 2 pm at the Kalama Sportsman’s Club. Family members invite the community to buy and to “remember Mik.”