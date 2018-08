Two people are dead and two people are recovering from injuries they received in a Saturday afternoon collision on Ocean Beach Highway in Cathlamet. The State Patrol says that the crash happened at 1 pm on Saturday, at the intersection with Messinger Hill Drive. Branson Chase Myers, 22, of Longview was westbound, while William J. Neudorher, 56, of Vancouver and Wayne Priest, 56, of Sequim were riding eastbound. State Troopers say that the pickup that Myers was driving crossed the center line and collided with both motorcycles. Neudorher’s bike came to rest on the guard rail, while Priest’s motorcycle went onto the westbound shoulder. William Neudorher was dead at the scene, along with his passenger, Patricia Neudorher, 54. Priest and his passenger, Brenda Priest, 56, were taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center. Troopers blame the crash on Myers crossing the center line, and he is facing a charge of second-degree negligent driving.