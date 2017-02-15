The County Commissioners say that they hope the third time is the charm as they vote to rescind and replace the Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Longview on the land swap for a destination hotel at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Commissioner Joe Gardner says that they’re now confident that this deal is finally done. Cowlitz County is trading a large portion of the open lot east of the Conference and Events Center to the City of Longview as the site for the hotel, the area that’s currently used for the midway at the Cowlitz County Fair, and for parking of classic cars during Unique Tin. The city is giving up several small parcels adjacent to the fairgrounds as its portion of the swap. New County Commissioner Arne Mortenson says that he wants to see some RFP’s before the city and county commit to a hotel vendor. Studies done in 2010 and 2013 both recommend that a hotel be located near the fairgrounds, as an amenity that would help to draw additional events to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, along with the Conference and Events Center.