The summer climbing season on Mount St. Helens officially opens today, as the Mount St. Helens Institute reports that the road to the Climber’s Bivouac will open today. They say that the Monitor Ridge route out of the Climber’s Bivouac is the preferred route up the mountain at this time of year; Institute officials say that the snow has melted up to the 7,000-foot level, but they also say that routes could still be icy above that elevation. They’re also warning of a snow cornice at the summit that could be hazardous. Get more information by going to the Mount St. Helens Institute web page.