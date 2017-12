They say that you should plan on “difficult travel conditions” if you’re heading into the mountains this weekend. The Weather Service is putting a Winter Weather Advisory up for the South Washington Cascades, reporting that some spots could get up to 16 inches of snow out of this next system. The advisory runs from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow night. Snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are expected, with some specific locations getting up to 16 inches. The heaviest snow is expected tomorrow morning, going from 4 to 10 am. Visibility is expected to be extremely poor, and driving conditions are expected to be extreme. Be prepared for these difficult conditions if you’re heading over a mountain pass today and tomorrow; have your chains or traction devices available, and pack the extra supplies that you’ll need to navigate these difficult conditions.