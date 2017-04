There’s another Family Movie Night planned for this evening at the Longview Public Library. They can’t give us the name of the movie, but they do say that it will be “fantastic,” and there will be “beasts” involved. The movie will be screened in the Library Auditorium, with the doors opening at 5:45 pm. Popcorn will be furnished. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis; children MUST be accompanied by an adult, and they cannot be left unattended. This evening’s program is being sponsored by the Friends of the Longview Library. Get more information on the Library web page, or call 442-5322.