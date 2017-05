Jozelle Fernandez, 25, of Seattle is in critical condition at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center after being injured in a two-car crash that closed I-5 southbound north of Kelso for several hours. The State Patrol says that the crash happened at about 1:20 yesterday afternoon, when a car driven by Daniel Elmer, 60, of Battle Ground left the northbound freeway at milepost 43, crossed the median, and then crashed head-on into a car driven by David Nguyen, 26, of Kent. All three lanes of the southbound freeway were closed as LifeFlight was brought in to transport Fernandez to Vancouver. Nguyen was taken to Saint John Medical Center with lesser injuries, while Elmer was unhurt. Traffic backed up for miles as the injured were handled, and a landing zone was set up for LifeFlight. The freeway re-opened to traffic at about 4:30 pm. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but WSP also reports that vehicular assault charges are being filed against Elmer.