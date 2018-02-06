The Mount St. Helens Institute is announcing Monday, February 26th as the date that they will re-open the process to apply for 2018 climbing permits. The permits were originally scheduled to be made available to the public on the 1st of this month, but extreme public demand crashed the web page. The permit purchasing system was suspended last Thursday, after only about 20 percent of the permits had been sold. Institute officials now say that the demand for permits was about 300 percent higher than it was last year. The Institute says that they have now contracted with a new transaction processor, with plans to go live at 9 am on Monday, the 26th. It’s pointed out that about 80 percent of climbing permits for 2018 remain available for purchase; if you tried on the 1st, and your transaction did not complete, then that order has been lost. You will have to re-apply; if you were to complete the process on the 1st, then that permit is still valid. The Mount St. Helens Institute says that they understand the frustration that people are feeling, and they apologize for the problems.