The U. S. Geological Survey reports that there’s been some activity in the Mount St. Helens area, with a series of earthquakes being reported over the past 24 hours. The first quake was reported at 12:36 yesterday morning, recorded with a magnitude of 3.9. People as far away as Portland and Seattle reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of damage or injury. Following that quake, the USGS says that there was “a fairly vigorous earthquake aftershock sequence,” with 15 more events recorded by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Geologists say that this was a “tectonic earthquake aligned with regional stress and faulting in the area,” and is not related to activity at the volcano. The 3.9 quake is the second-largest in the immediate area of Mount St. Helens since 1981.