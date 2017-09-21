The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is out with the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement regarding the Mount St. Helens Long-Term Sediment Management Plan. This builds on the DSEIS that was issued in October of 2014, following input regarding impacts under the Endangered Species Act. The Corps consulted with the National Marine Fisheries Service, and that consultation resulted in the need to develop alternatives for sediment management that wouldn’t jeopardize endangered species and their habitat in the Toutle and Cowlitz River systems. After that review and consultation, several alternatives were developed, including a “preferred alternative” that includes a phased construction plan that involves incremental raises of the spillway at the Sediment Retention Structure, grade-building structures upstream from the SRS, and dredging, as needed in specific locations. A 45-day comment period on this revised plan is now open, with comments taken until November 6th. Get full information on the Corps of Engineers web page.