A Longview woman was injured when the car her husband was driving crashed head-on into a guardrail on Mt. Solo Road last night at 9:45 pm. Blanche Roe, 32, was taken to St. John Medical Center. Timmothy Roe, 33, faces charges of DUI and vehicle assault according to the WSP. Roe was southbound above five miles out of Longview when he ran a stop sign, missed a turn and hit the guardrail.