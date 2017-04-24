It was a busy evening for local firefighters, as they responded to three fire calls that came in within a few minutes of each other. At about 7:10 pm, Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called out to NORPAC, when a fire was reported in a conveyor at the plant. Firefighters were just starting to get after this hard-to-reach fire, hidden inside a conveyor housing when a garage fire was reported at 1550 South Ash Street in Kelso. Four units stayed at NORPAC, while Cowlitz 2 responded to the fire on Ash Street. As firefighters were on their way to Ash Street, a third call came in, with fire reported at a home at 631 23rd Avenue. There were also multiple reports of people trapped inside that house. Another company was released from the NORPAC fire, heading to the fire on 23rd.

Fire officials say that there was heavy fire from the basement and the main level of the house on 23rd; they found that everyone was out of the house, but two people needed medical attention. Firefighters say that they were “more overwhelmed than injured.” This was a major fire, with multiple hose lines needed, including the use of the “Deck Gun,” which sprays up to 15 hundred gallons of water per minute. Firefighters eventually learned that three people were in the house when the fire started, with one woman escaping through a basement window when she went back in to try and rescue several pets. It’s speculated that two dogs and two cats did not escape the fire. Two firefighters were injured; one received several electrical shocks that were caused by a generator that was being used at the house, and another man suffered an ankle injury. The house suffered at least $100,000 damage, and is now considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, as suggestions of arson have been made.

The fire on Ash Street turned out to be minor, and was quickly put out, with minimal damage. They haven’t said how much damage was done at NORPAC.