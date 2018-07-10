Longview Police are confirming the arrest of Glenn Eric Adams, 58, in connection with the March, 1986 murder of a man at the Oregon Way Hotel. They say that Adams turned himself in late last week, after he confessed to the strangulation of Russell Haines, 53, on the night of March 13, 1986. Adams says that he attacked Haines during a robbery, where he was stealing cash from Haines. Adams was also staying at the Oregon Way Hotel at the time of the crime. The Daily News reports that Adams reportedly tried to confess to the crime about a year ago, attempting to turn himself in to authorities in Santa Barbara, California. They say that he left before he could be interviewed by detectives. Longview Police say that they’re continuing to review the case, and they’re checking evidence, now that a suspect has been identified. At yesterday’s hearing in Cowlitz County Superior Court, probable cause was found to charge Adams with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. A bail hearing is set for 9 am Thursday morning.