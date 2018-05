The charges against Ryan Scott Adams, 26, are being elevated to second-degree murder, after the victim in last Friday’s alleged assault near 14th and Alabama had died from his injuries. Longview Police report that Roberto Lorenzo Diaz III, 32, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, about two days after he was supposedly hit in the head by Adams. Longview Police are releasing more details about the incident that happened Friday night, in an undeveloped area near 14th and Alabama. Adams had been staying in the area after arriving from Florida, and he apparently became acquainted with Diaz, a transient who was originally from Massachusetts. During a dispute last Friday, Adams allegedly used a hatchet to hit Adams in the head, causing the fatal injury. It’s claimed that Adams left the area, then called 911 himself, reporting that he had found an assault victim. Adams was eventually arrested, and he’s now being held without bail on a single charge of second-degree murder. Longview Police continue to investigate the incident.