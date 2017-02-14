Jeremy Brian Leiniger, 20, of Kelso had his first appearance in Thurston County Superior Court yesterday, where probable cause was found to charge him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 53 year-old Clark Edward Calquhoun of Rainier, Washington. Details regarding the crime and the connection between the two men are now coming out. It’s reported that Leiniger and Calquhoun worked as ranch hands at a relative’s farm outside of Yelm. Calquhoun’s girlfriend says that Leiniger asked the older man to go to the farm and feed the cattle on the evening of December 31st, and he was never heard from again. Authorities say that there was some speculation that Calquhoun had stolen some things from Leiniger’s relative. Investigators now say that Leiniger lured Calquhoun into some woods, and then shot him. The body was then dumped into the Coweeman River, past the end of Rose Valley Road. Leiniger is now being held in the Thurston County Jail on bail of $2.5 million, with formal arraignment scheduled on the 28th of this month.