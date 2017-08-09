U. S. Senator Patty Murray was in town yesterday, touring a suboxone clinic that’s being run out of the Saint John Medical Center Broadway campus. Murray also met with clinicians and other providers to discuss the opioid crisis, and local resources that are brought to bear. Murray says that the tour was eye-opening, and she says that the base of support for the program needs to be protected. The suboxone clinic that’s administered by PeaceHealth Behavioral Health has been in place since March 28th of last year, and currently has 78 active patients. Doctor Luke Rosen says that 28 of those 78 are currently stable and are meeting program compliance, ranging in age from 20 to 65. 65 of the 78 are on some type of Medicaid, and rely on that support to have access to the program. Murray says that she’ll be working on legislation to protect that funding.