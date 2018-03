Longview is on a state-wide tour that U. S. Senator Patty Murray is taking, following the passage of a bill that’s intended to help improve access to affordable and high-quality child care. The “Child Care for Working Families Act” was sponsored by Murray, and she’s now taking input on how the bill should be implemented. This bill sets income parameters for child care expenses, sets up a new federal-state partnership to help provide high-quality, affordable care for kids from birth through age 13, and increases eligibility for assistance by more than double. Murray’s tour starts tomorrow in Richland, and then she’ll be in Longview on Thursday, the 3rd, checking out the Early Learning Center at Lower Columbia College.