U. S. Senator Patty Murray is scheduled to be in Longview today, meeting with officials from PeaceHealth, while also touring opioid addiction facilities in the local area. Murray has been “very concerned” about the national increase in opioid use, and she’s studying effective treatments and treatment programs. Murray will be meeting today with Doctor Luke Rosen, who operates a suboxone clinic out of the St. John Medical Center Broadway campus. That meeting is scheduled for 2:30 pm, but it is not open to the public.