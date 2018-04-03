U. S. Senator Patty Murray is scheduled to be in Longview today, continuing a state-wide tour of child care and early learning facilities. Murray is meeting with parents and early learning professionals to talk about their experiences with child care, following allocations for child care resources that were secured in the recent bipartisan budget agreement. Murray’s bill, the Child Care for Working Families Act, would help to address the high cost of child care, while also promoting access to high-quality early learning opportunities. Under provisions of her bill, income caps would be set, to make sure that child care is affordable, and a new federal-state partnership would be set up to provide high-quality, affordable child care. The number of children eligible for child care assistance would be doubled, there would be universal access for low- and moderate-income three and four year-olds, while the compensation and training for the child care workforce would be increased. Murray is scheduled to tour the LCC Early Learning Center at 2 pm today.