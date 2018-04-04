U. S. Senator Patty Murray says that action is needed to deal with the child care crisis that the country is gripped in, meeting yesterday with local families that are grappling with this pressing issue. Murray was in Longview yesterday, touring the Early Learning Center at Lower Columbia College and meeting with families to hear their horror stories. Murray says that families are suffering and they’re losing opportunities. Murray met with three local mothers and their children, hearing that there can be a wait of up to two years before slots come available in licensed and certified child care facilities. The mothers involved say that the current system penalizes them when they try to get better jobs, as they lose child care support when family income increases. The staff at the ELC also describes the issues that they have in staffing, saying that it’s nearly impossible to recruit and retain staff, since compensation for staff is basically at minimum wage. They say that these teachers and staff should be paid at rates comparable to K-12 teachers. Murray says that stories like these will help with her push for the Child Care for Working Families Act, a bill that she says will help to deal with the high cost of child care, while also helping to improve access. Murray says that her bill has strong bi-partisan support, and she’s confident of positive action in this session of Congress.
Murray Visits
Posted on 4th April 2018 at 09:02
