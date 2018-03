Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is sending a sternly-worded letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, coming out on behalf of rural counties that she claims are being hurt by recent decisions on Marbled Murrelet habitat. Recently, the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent letters to Wahkiakum and Pacific Counties, asking that they set aside additional state trust land as Murrelet habitat. In the letter to Zinke, Beutler asks why Pacific and Wahkiakum counties have to bear the financial burdens, while the Puget Sound area is ignored. She wonders if the decisions from the agency are based on politics, or on science. So far, there’s been no response from Zinke’s office.