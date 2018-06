Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz is assembling a “Solutions Table” today, bringing a number of people together via Skype to discuss possible solutions to the issues surrounding the endangered Marbled Murrelet. Franz first brought the “Solutions Table” together last month, to try and come up with policies that can protect the sea bird, while also protecting timber lands for harvest. This is a process that’s separate from the development of a long-term conservation strategy, which also includes the use of some state-owned timberlands as Marbled Murrelet habitat. Franz says that the goal is to develop policies that will help to protect Murrelet habitat, while also allowing forest activities that support timber towns in Wahkiakum and Pacific Counties. Today’s Solutions Table meeting is scheduled to run from 2 to 2:30 pm on Skype; call 360-4070-3856 to participate. Use the Conference ID 514473 to log in.