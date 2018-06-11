Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is firing back at Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, criticizing the amendment that Beutler got into an appropriations bill regarding Marbled Murrelet habitat in Wahkiakum and Pacific counties. Franz says that Beutler’s amendment will disrupt development of a long-term conservation strategy for the endangered seabird; she claims that the amendment will “derail” Murrelet protection and timber harvests that create jobs in both counties. Franz claims that Beutler’s amendment prohibits the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service from negotiating with DNR on the strategy, which is needed for compliance with the Endangered Species Act. She claims that the amendment will “halt the process,” and then will put the issue into legal challenges that will last for years. Franz contends that will delay the release of important timberlands for harvest, taking money away from local schools and from timber counties. Last week, Beutler announced that her amendment had passed out of a House committee, calling the current Murrelet efforts “a backward plan that has little basis in science.” Beutler says that the main bill should be in front of the House in a few weeks.