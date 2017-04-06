You can check out the 75 years of activity by the Mount Saint Helens Hiking Club at this evening’s First Thursday program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso. Museum officials say that they recently acquired the records of the group, along with an “extensive” collection of photographs, including a large number of pre-eruption images. Tonight’s presentation will include photos that chronicle more than three-quarters of a century of club activity on the mountain. Museum officials say that they expect this to be an extremely popular program, with plans to repeat the program tomorrow. Tonight’s program starts at 7 pm, and tomorrow’s will be shown at noon. The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso; call 577-3119 if you need more information.