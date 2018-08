There’s a special movie screening taking place this evening at the Longview Public Library. Ron Walker is a professional musician, and his film “For the Love of Music,” features interviews and performances with other Northwest musicians. Those talented individuals will also talk about their passion for music, and how that has shaped their lives, done through original compositions, amazing stories and memorable melodies. “For the Love of Music” will be shown at 6 pm in the Longview Library; admission is free for the whole family.