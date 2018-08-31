It was a packed house last night at the Longview Women’s Club, as Longview Parks and Recreation hosted a Community Meeting to solicit input on the potential future of the Mint Valley Golf Course. Parks and Rec Director Jennifer Wills says that it’s the first time that they’ve gone out for this kind of input. There was a strong showing from the Men’s and Women’s Clubs at last night’s meeting, with many asking questions about Nick Van, the most current manager of the Mint Valley Golf Course. Strong support was expressed for Van and the work that he’s done at the course. Wills says that her department has been directed by the City Council to examine the operations at Mint Valley, bringing in a consultant to solicit input, collect financial information and then to make a report to the City Council. That report is expected in the next month. Wills confirms that Van’s contract has not been renewed; that contract expires at the end of the year. City officials say that the current contract “was not in the city’s best interest,” and they directed Wills to undertake this process. Information gathered at last night’s meeting will be presented to the City Council in a workshop session that will be set in late September or early October.