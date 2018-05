The Commission for the Port of St. Helens meets today, where they will conduct a public hearing on a potential name change. Port officials say that they are looking for a name that would better reflect the geographical reach, region and responsibility. Several names are being suggested, and a choice could be made after today’s work session and public hearing. The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 this morning at the Port offices, located at 100 E Street in Columbia City.