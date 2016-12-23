The government for the City of Napavine is in turmoil, as City Councilors are resigning over the inability to develop and pass an operating budget for the coming year. Tuesday night, the Napavine City Council failed to pass a budget for the second time, prompting LaVerne Haslett and Armondo Galaviz to tender their resignations. The failure to approve a budget jeopardizes the city’s ability to do business, and the City Council now lacks a quorum to conduct the city’s affairs. Mayor John Sayers tells the Centralia Chronicle that this could be “substantial layoffs” for city employees after the first of the year. They say that the main bone of contention is the place for potential budget cuts. Haslett is strongly advocating for removal or replacement of Community Development Director Steve Ashley, who reportedly lives outside of the state. Others on the Council are suggesting that the City Treasurer’s hours and salary be trimmed. Sayers tells the paper that he’s not sure where things will go from here, since there are no additional City Council meetings scheduled before the end of the year.