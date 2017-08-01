The first Tuesday in August is celebrated at National Night Out, an evening that you’re invited to get outside and get together with your neighbors, with the goal of having a “Going Away Party for Crime.” The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Castle Rock Police to invite the people of Castle Rock and Toutle to the North County National Night Out event, which is happening from 5:30 to 8 pm at Castle Rock Elementary School. They’ll have free hot dogs, games, and they will also be giving away three brand new bicycles.

Longview’s National Night Out Party is being held at Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands, going from 5 to 8 pm this evening. They’ll have free family activities, bike registrations and free snacks. This event is sponsored by the Highlands Neighborhood Association, which will be honored local heroes at this evening’s event. They also have a ribbon-cutting at the new Lions Den Boxing Club, set for 5:30 pm.

Kelso continues its annual “Going Away Party for Crime” at Tam O’Shanter Park, starting at 6 pm. They’ll have free food, prizes for the kids and other family-friendly fun. Following a special meeting at 4 pm, the Kelso City Council will also hold its regular meeting at 6 pm, where Mayor David Futcher will read a proclamation about National Night Out, and there will also be a presentation on the recently-update Catlin Spray Park. All of these events are free and are open to all.