This year marks the 35th anniversary of National Night Out, the local “going away party for crime.” A number of activities are planned, starting with the annual Kelso National Night Out event at Tam O’Shanter Park. Kelso Police will be serving free hot dogs, there will be activities for the kids, and local groups will have information booths set up. Kelso’s “Going Away Party for Crime” stats at 6 pm, and will run until 8:30.

Longview’s National Night Out event will go from 6 to 8 pm at the Hemlock Plaza at Lake Sacajawea. They’ll have family-0friendly activity, bike registrations, snacks and other fun stuff. More than 30 local businesses and government groups will also be set up with booths and other information.

The Kalama Police Department is also putting on a National Night Out party, with the firefighters from Cowlitz Fire District #5 firing up the grill. They’ll have music and fun stuff for the kids, along with safety demonstrations, information booths, and a visit from the Cowlitz County K-9 unit. This runs from 6 until 8:30 pm in the 100 block of North 1st Street in Kalama, right across from the Kalama City Hall.

Castle Rock Police are teaming up with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office to host a National Night Out event, running from 6 to 8 pm at Castle Rock Middle School. You can come and meet with local law enforcement, Cowlitz Fire District 6 will be keeping things cool with some fire hose demonstrations, along with the Sheriff Office drone, the SWAT Bearcat and a LifeFlight visit.

In Columbia County, the Rainier Police Department is holding its first NNO event, going from 5 to 8 pm in the Rainier City Park. In Saint Helens, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an event, and the Scappoose Police Department also plans a National Night Out party in Heritage Park.