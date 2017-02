Dr. Neal Kirkpatrick is dead at the age of 97, passing away at home on Sunday after battling pneumonia. Kirkpatrick is well-known as the patriarch of the Kirkpatrick medicine and musical clan, working for more than 50 years as a physician before he retired nine years ago. Kirkpatrick was a cardiologist, also serving as chief of medicine and chief of staff at Saint John Medical Center. Several of Kirkpatrick’s sons became doctors, while also devoting time to local high school bands and the Southwest Washington Youth Symphony. A public memorial is being set up on Sunday, March 5th at the Longview Community Church.