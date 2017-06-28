The clock is now ticking for the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services, as the County Commissioners set a 90-day deadline to set up improvements and to better manage the county’s Syringe Exchange program. Commissioner Dennis Weber wonders why the numbers of needles being traded increased by nearly double in the last two years, while the number of clients stayed pretty close to the same; Weber says that the inability to accurately track the numbers is concerning. About 80 people attended last night’s meeting of the County Commissioners, who also act as the Cowlitz County Board of Health. All three Commissioners had strong concerns a perceived lack of accountability, particularly in regard to the numbers of needles being exchanged. County Health Officer Jennifer Vines says that the Syringe Exchange Program is crucial in helping to keep the number of HIV and Hepatitis cases under control, and she says that the program is also a gateway for drug users to access treatment options. Public comments ran about 50-50 in support and against the program, though there did seem to be a consensus that improvements could be made. On a unanimous vote, the Commissioners voted to suspend the program in 90 days, unless five conditions are met. The Health Department will be required to confirm that the syringes are being exchanged on a one-to-one basis. They will be required to give a report on the program every 90 days, along with quarterly reports on blood-borne disease rates in the county. Exchanges will be limited to 80 needles at a time per client, and so-called “starter kits” will no longer be made available. There’s also a 30-day deadline to make a progress report back to the Commissioners.
Needle Exchange Review
Posted on 28th June 2017 at 09:30
-
