The Cowlitz County Commissioners are pulling the plug on the Needle Exchange Program that has been run by the County Health Department for the past 17 years, ending county support for the program that has been severely criticized in recent weeks. The 2-1 vote was led by County Commissioner Arne Mortensen, who suggests that supporters of the program start their own “Adopt an Addict” effort. After more than four hours of highly-charged public testimony, Mortensen and Commission chair Joe Gardner voted to end the program, while Commissioner Dennis Weber voted to continue to accept the changes that had been proposed from Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. Cowlitz County’s participation in the program will end on September 21st. While Cowlitz County is terminating the Syringe Exchange Program, the Cowlitz Family Health Center is planning to continue the program, even if there’s no public funding. Family Health Center Director Dian Cooper says that they’re working on a “transition plan” right now.