Be aware that Nevada Drive is closed until further notice, saying that there’s a danger of a bridge collapse after a truck hit the trestle this morning. The collision took place at about 7:45 this morning, with the report saying that a truck was stuck underneath the trestle. At 8:15, a follow-up came out, saying that the truck had been removed, but there is “significant damage” to the bridge, to the point where there could be some sort of collapse. Nevada Drive remains closed, and you’ll have to use alternate routes to access the Columbia Heights area.