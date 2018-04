A project to replace a water line along Nevada Drive is now under way, work that could cause some traffic and water service issues for several weeks. Last week, the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District sent letters to residents along Nevada Drive, announcing that the decades-old 4-inch cast iron water main is being replaced with a new 8-inch PVC water main. The agency says that the new main will provide a more reliable water source, and will help provide better fire protection; the installation of four new fire hydrants is part of this project. Beacon Hill Water and Sewer says the project could take up to 120 days to complete; call 360-636-3860 if you have questions, or if you need more information.