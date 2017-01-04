Get ready for another area code in Washington, along with mandatory ten-digit dialing later on in the year. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission says that they have been contacted by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, saying that the 360 area code will be out of phone numbers by the early next year. It’s reported that T-Mobile is already alerting its customers that the “564” overlay area code will start showing up early next year, covering the portion of state already served by the 360, 425, 253 and 206 area codes. The UTC also says that mandatory ten-digit dialing will go into effect in the fall, meaning that you will have to dial the area code with all calls, including local calls. T-Mobile is telling its customers that they will start assigning numbers with the “564” area code in late August.