Teachers in the Longview School District head into this school year with a new two-year contract, after coming to agreement on the new pact in recent days. Longview Education President Ray Clift says that this is a good deal, after years of belt-tightening. They say that this new contract gives the district a two-year “bridge” to full implementation of the new school funding model that was approved by this year’s legislature. Teachers are contracted for 180 days in 2017-2018, and for 181 days in 2018-2019; the extra day next year will be “district mandatory time,” with activities determined by the School District and building administration. A Memorandum of Understanding is being created, dealing with secondary students going to a seven-period day in 2018-2019. Each elementary school library will be supported with a half-time paraeducator, and school psychologist work days are being increased from three to ten days. Full details on the contract are available on the Longview School District web page.