PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is announcing the selection of Doctor Sheila Lynam as the new Chief Medical Officer at the hospital. Lynam succeeds Eleen Kirman, who recently retired. Lynam is a pathologist, working for nearly 20 years with PeaceHealth Medical Group Pathology. As the CMO, Lynam will be responsible for providing medical oversight, expertise and leadership to ensure the delivery of safe and effective healthcare services. She will also take the lead in the development and implementation of innovative clinical programs. She says that “It is an honor” to be given this opportunity, and she plans to lead by example as she takes over the position. PeaceHealth officials say that Lynam will start her new job on September 2nd.