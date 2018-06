Starting next spring, you’ll see a new cruise ship plying the waters of the Columbia River, as American Cruise Lines introduces the “American Song.” This will be different than the paddlewheelers that the company currently has, being powered with “thrusters.” The ship will accommodate 190 passengers, and a retractable gangway that comes from the bow of the ship. Currently, the American Song is running on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Memphis, but it will show up on the Columbia River by next March. This will be in addition to the American Pride and the Queen of the West paddlewheel boats that cruise the Columbia. American Cruise Lines also plans to bring a new boat to Puget Sound, bringing the size of the American Cruise western fleet to five ships.