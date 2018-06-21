PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is announcing a major construction project, as the hospital installs a new CT scanning machine. It was announced yesterday that St. John is getting a new 128-slice computed tomography scanner, better known to the public as a CAT scan machine. Work is planned along 15th Avenue, starting this month and going into August. They say that there will be multiple stages over the summer; this month, a mobile CT unit will be set up on 15th Avenue, next to the hospital, while the old 8-slice unit is removed. Remodeling of the CT area will happen through the summer, along with installation of the new machine. The new unit is expected to be up and running by mid-August. Even with all of this work, hospital officials say that care will be uninterrupted; patients will check in as usual at the Imaging Center inside the hospital, then they will be escorted to the temporary unit. Call 360-414-2000 if you have questions.