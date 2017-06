The number of four-year college degrees available through the Lower Columbia College University Center is increasing, as Portland-based Warner Pacific College announces the availability of four more course offerings. Warner Pacific will offer a Bachelors of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Arts in Human Development, a Bachelors of Healthcare Administration, a BS in Accounting, along with Masters offerings in Management for non-profit Leadership, Human Services and Teaching. Find out more about these degrees and all of the four-year degree options that are available through LCC by calling 353-7800.