You’re invited to be part of the dedication of two new fire engines that Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue is putting into service. The new trucks were paid for using funds from the recently-passed bond measure for Cowlitz 2, part of $11 million in capital improvements that the agency is now making. Along with the new fire engine and water tender, proceeds from the bond will pay for reconstruction of the stations at Baker’s Corner and in Lexington. Designs for those new stations are now under way, with a goal of starting construction in January of next year. Today’s dedication ceremonies will get under way at 6:30 pm, at the Cowlitz 2 Main Station, located at 701 Vine Street in Kelso. Refreshments will be served.