PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has a new Chief Administrative Officer, as the Vancouver-based health care provider announces the hiring of Cherelle Montanye. Officials with PeaceHealth say that Montanye has more than a decade of experience in working for non-profit health care leadership and operations, with a deep understanding of healthcare operations, clinical excellence and community health and wellness. Montanye has worked as a regional vice president for Mercy Medical Center, and she has also worked as the CEO of Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Montanye says that she’s honored by the selection; she says that hospitals like St. John are “cornerstones of the community,” and that she’s looking forward to being a part of this community. Monday, September 11th is scheduled as Montanye’s first day on the job.