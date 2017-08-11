Cowlitz County’s fifth Superior Court Judge has been chosen, announced yesterday by Governor Jay Inslee. Anne Cruser is the new Superior Court Judge, filling that recently-established seat. Cruser currently works as a supervising attorney in the Appellate Division of the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office; she also served as a judge pro tem in the Cowlitz County District Court, after seven years with her own private law firm. Inslee says that Cruser brings “a wealth of legal experience, combined with a strong connection to the community.” He says that she will bring a “forward-thinking attitude to the bench.” Cowlitz County has been authorized for a fifth Superior Court Judge since 2006, but the position wasn’t funded locally until this year.
New Judge
Posted on 11th August 2017 at 09:41
