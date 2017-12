The Kelso Police Department is celebrating the addition of two new officers to the force, saying that they will help to bolster staffing. Earlier this week, it was announced that Kody Joslin and Adam Swartout had graduated from the Police Academy, and are joining the Kelso Police Department. Swartout and Joslin will now enter a three-phase local training program; once that is completed, they will be able to go out on patrol on their own. Captain Darr Kirk says that the arrival of Joslen and Swartout is badly needed, helping to alleviate staff shortages caused by recent retirements. Joslen and Swartout both are both local boys, and both have previous experience in law enforcement. Joslen was a loss prevention specialist, while Swartout served as a Marine, and as a corrections officer.