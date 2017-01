The Port of Longview is announcing the hire of Dan Stahl as the port’s new Chief Operating Officer. Port officials say that Stahl will guide day-to-day operations at the port, managing real estate and marine development, while also leading economic development efforts. Stahl comes to Longview from the Port of Bellingham and the Port of Anacortes; he has a bachelors from the Maine Maritime Academy, and a master’s from MIT. Port Executive Director Norm Krehbiel says that Stahl comes aboard at a time of major projects and expansion at the port, and he says that Stahl will “lead the charge” in finding a tenant for the Bridgeview Terminal project, along with redevelopment of the former Continental Grain Terminal.