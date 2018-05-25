The Longview City Council is moving ahead on the request from the Longview Police Department, approving the development of an indoor shooting range on California Way. The Daily News reports that the council voted unanimously to move ahead with development of a lease with Firing Range Services, for development of a 50-yard indoor shooting range at 645 California Way. Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha says that they’re losing the Crystal Pool range, which is deteriorating, and can’t be used in the summertime. Duscha also says that negotiations for development of a range at the Cowlitz County Shooting Range near Castle Rock have bogged down. The range that would be built by FRS would feature a variety of static and moving targets, a moveable “shoot-house,” and the ability to change climatic conditions. FRS says that they would donate the land for the range, valued at about $380,000. FRS would also supply about $700,000 in equipment, and another $50,000 for design and permitting. The city would put in about $700,000, which will include a $271,000 grant that was secured by LPD. It’s projected that the range could be up and running about nine months after a lease was finalized.
New Range
Posted on 25th May 2018 at 09:29
