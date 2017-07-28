As the 2017-2018 school year starts to show up on the horizon, there will be some new faces in leadership positions in the Longview Public Schools.

Tony VanderMaas is the new Director of Leadership and Learning, taking over for Ken Hermanson, who is now an elementary school principal in Spokane. VanderMaas comes to Longview from Ridgefield, where he was principal at the high school. Prior to going into education, VanderMaas was a nuclear engineer.

Jill Diehl is being moved into a new position in the Longview School District, becoming the first-ever Director of Career and College Relations. She will oversee the District’s vocational programs; Diehl served previously as the Discovery High School Principal, and as the Director of Career and Technical Education.

Ron Kramer became the Director of Human Resources at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, and will now assume more of the duties that had been performed by Chris Fritsch, who is now the Superintendent of the Pendleton School District.

Elizabeth West succeeds Rod McHattie as the Director of Special Education, while Pattie Bowen will be the new Business Manager for the district. Mike Kleiner is the new Principal and Drop-Out Prevention Coordinator at Discovery High.

Lori Larson is the new Principal at Robert Gray Elementary and Megan Shea is the new Principal at Saint Helens Elementary. Trevor Person replaces Ty Morris at Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at R. A. Long High School, while Steven Shepherd will be the new Assistant Principal at Mount Solo Middle School.