The City of St. Helens is bringing in a retired veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as the town’s new Chief of Police. It was announced earlier this week that Brian Greenway is the Police Chief, succeeding Terry Moss, who recently retired. Greenway was selected out of four finalists for the position, following interviews that were conducted by a panel of community members, partner agencies, City staff and City Council members. Greenway worked for the Las Vegas PD for 25 years, rising to the rank of captain as he supervised several divisions, bureaus, units and task forces inside that department. He was also the Incident Commander for the Mandalay Bay mass shooting that took place in October of last year. He also has national recognition in helping to create a “safer schools” program in the Las Vegas schools. Greenway says that he’s eager to bring his experience and knowledge to Saint Helens, but he also wants to mesh with the local community, businesses, the City Council and other agencies. Greenway starts his new job on August 13th, and will be formally sworn in at the St. Helens City Council meeting on August 15th.