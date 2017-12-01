The Foss Shipyard in Rainier is preparing to build what’s being called the “next generation of ship assist and escort tugs for the U. S. market,” teaming up with Damen Shipyards of The Netherlands to construct these vessels. Earlier this week, Foss Maritime announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Damen to produce and market the Damen ASD 2813 Tug. They say that this tug design has been modified for the U. S. tug assist and escort market. The Foss Shipyard in Rainier will build the first four in a series of at least ten tugs, with a goal of delivery in 2019. The Damen tug will have 68 hundred horsepower, along with a 90-ton “bollard pull” capability. Foss President and CEO John Parrott says that they will now be able to strengthen their fleet while meeting customer demand; Foss will also have the ability to market these tugs to other companies in the United States. Officials with Damen says that they’re excited about the collaboration, and they look forward to working with Foss.